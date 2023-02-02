Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago.

However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.

Keep scrolling to learn about five of Colorado's most famous philosophers.

Famous Colorado Philosophers: John Arthur

John Arthur was a philosopher that grew up in Denver, Colorado. During his lifetime, Arthur taught at numerous prestigious schools and is known for his studies of the United States Constitution and his book titled "The Unfinished Constitution: Philosophy and Constitutional Practice.

Famous Colorado Philosophers: Frederick Charles Beiser

Frederick Charles Beiser is an American philosopher that spent some of his life in Germany and is well-known for being a scholar of German idealism. While he is not from Colorado originally, he has spent a considerable amount of time here including a stint teaching at the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1987.

Famous Colorado Philosophers: Donna J. Haraway

Donna J. Haraway was born in Denver, Colorado, and went to school at St. Mary's Academy in Cherry Hills Village. Not only that, her father was a sports writer for The Denver Post. Haraway is known for being a scholar of science, technology, and feminism.

Famous Colorado Philosophers: Alison Mary Jaggar

Alison Mary Jaggar was born in England, but has been studying and teaching in Colorado since the 1990s. Jaggar directed the Women's Studies Department at CU Boulder from 1994 to 1997, was the Graduate Director of the school's philosophy department from 2004 - 2008, and currently serves as the College Professor of Distinction of the Philosophy and Women and Gender Studies departments.

Famous Colorado Philosophers: Alastair Norcross

Finally, Alastair Norcross was born in New York but has been teaching at the University of Colorado in Boulder since 2007. Norcross is known for being a philosopher of ethics, political philosophy, and utilitarianism.

