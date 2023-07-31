Fall in Colorado is the time for all sorts of fall festivals, including this one in Estes Park. There'll be a ton of food, beers, music and fun; along with someone winning $10,000.

By the end of September, the colors in Estes will be magnificent, the elk rut will be in full swing, and Coloradoans will be breaking out our "puffy" vests. To celebrate the first weekend of Autumn, Estes Park puts on a great party.

Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 will be a couple of magical days in one of Colorado's greatest towns, Estes Park.

The annual "Autumn Gold Festival" will be going on at Bond Park in Downtown. 'Beer, Brats and Bands" is their slogan, so you know they're ready for a great time.

WHAT BANDS WILL BE AT THE AUTUMN GOLD FESTIVAL IN ESTES PARK, COLORADO?

WENDY WOO : Saturday - 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

: Saturday - 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. THE LAST MEN ON EARTH: Saturday - 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. SUGAR MOUNTAIN: Sunday - 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Sunday - 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. THE LONG RUN (EAGLES TRIBUTE) - Sunday - 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS INTO THE AUTUMN GOLD FESTIVAL IN ESTES PARK COLORADO?

The event is free to attend. There will be a beer garden, and food trucks.

HOW CAN SOMEONE WIN $10,000 AT THE AUTUMN GOLD FESTIVAL IN ESTES PARK COLORADO?

The event is being held by Estes Park's Sunrise Rotary Club, and they are selling raffle tickets. At 2:00 p.m. that Sunday (September 24, 2023,) they will draw out the winners of the raffle.

Five $500 winners.

One $2,500 winner.

One Grand Prize Winner of $10,000.

HOW MUCH ARE THE RAFFLE TICKETS AT ESTES PARK'S AUTUMN GOLD FESTIVAL?

$100 each. Technically, with processing fees, they come out to $108.55; with that, the Rotary is giving everyone who purchases a raffle ticket vouchers good for $32 in food and beverages.

They will only be selling 350 of the raffle tickets, so you're chances at winning $10,000 are great! Overall odds are 1 in 50; that's hard to beat.

