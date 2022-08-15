Many people across the country are switching to electric vehicles and it looks like more than a few Coloradans are as well.

According to a new study by LendingTree, Colorado has the 4th largest share of electric vehicles in the country.

Are High Gas Prices Leading the Change to EV?

Not surprisingly, the states with the highest share of electric vehicles also happened to be the same locations where gas prices reached ridiculous prices.

California is ranked number one in the country for having the largest share of electric vehicles at 4%. The price for a gallon of gas in California in August of 2022 was reported at $5.54, which is $1.40 more a gallon than the national average of $4.14.

Top 5 States in America with Electric Vehicles

Using information from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center, LendingTree was able to pinpoint the 5 states with the highest share of electric vehicles.

California 4.0% Hawaii 3.0% Washington 2.4% Colorado 2.3% Oregon 2.1%

Once again, each of these states witnessed some of the largest surges in gas prices.

What is the Most Popular Electric Vehicle in America?

If you've driven Colorado highways, then it most likely will not come as a shock that the most popular electric vehicles are the Tesla Model 3s.

The Model 3 was only introduced in 2017, but since its introduction, it has left fellow electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S, Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf, and Prius PHEV in the dust.

From 2016 to 2020, registrations for fully electric cars rose at least 20% each year, at an average of 27.4% proving that electric cars truly are gaining popularity as the years pass.

