Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods.

However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well. Here are eight strange places you can check out in Colorado.

Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado

Highest Elevated Towns In Colorado

These are Eight of Colorado Most-Known Legends