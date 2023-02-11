One of the most iconic bands in music history is setting out on tour in support of a brand new album, and that tour is coming to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are still out there doing what the love, as they have, for over 40 years. This new tour is about keeping the music alive and brinGing new fans into the Duran Duran kingdom.

It's great to really be getting back to pre-pandemic times, with great shows coming to town. Colorado's famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre will be hosting two nights or great music when Duran Duran's "Future Past" tour hits the Denver area. 'Future Past' is the name of the band's 15th and latest album, featuring the single, "Laughing Boy."

You can't deny that Simon and guys are looking as good as ever. Also, keep your prayers coming for former guitarist Andy Taylor, who is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer. Seeing the boys on stage again, will be fun.

Red Rocks is going through a few improvements as they get ready for the summer shows of 2023; these two nights of Duran Duran will have attendees seeing those upgrades. The last time Duran Duran played Red Rocks was the summer of 2015, much has changed in the worlds since then; how will their stage presence change?

You have to appreciate how the band is touring on new music, not just out there playing the same "old" hits tour after tour. They still love making music and bringing that music to longtime fans, as well as growing their brand with a new generation of fans.

This tour will have Niles Rodgers and Chic along with Bastille at each show, alternating on which band goes on before Duran Duran. These will be two huge summer nights of awesome music.

DURAN DURAN 'FUTURE PAST' TOUR AT RED ROCKS

Monday, August 28, 2023 (Bastille then Niles Rodgers and Chic open)

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 (Niles Rodgers and Chic then Bastille open)

Official On-Sale: Thursday, February 16 2023, 10 a.m. thru AXS.

PRE-SALE - Tuesday, February 14, 10 a.m. - Wednesday February 15, 10 p.m. Pre-Sale Code: DDRRX

