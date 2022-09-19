Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

Zane Mathews/Canva

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all.

A Great Place For Classic Cars

The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.

Selecting the KOOLest Car

Every year we get to select one car to win the KOOLest Car award, and it's never an easy choice. Typically, I narrow it down to three or four and then struggle to finally make a decision. This year's selection was just as tough as ever. There really aren't any specific criteria for the award, the car just has to have a cool vibe and this could have gone either way.

And the Winner Is...

This year's award for the KOOLest Car goes to William Steele of Fruita for his 1923 Ford T Bucket. Not only did William's car have a cool vibe, but I would also have to say it was one of the most unique cars in the show.

Zane Mathews
It kind of looks like one of those model cars we used to put together as kids with the great-smelling glue. William's color choice is superb.

Zane Mathews
Here is a look at this 1923 classic from the rear. Look at the size of those wheels. That is some serious rubber.

Zane Mathews
Now for a look at all the award winners in the 2022 downtown Grand Junction car show.

KOOLEST Car Award
1923 Ford T Bucket - William Steele, Fruita

Most Likely To Get A Speeding Ticket
2019 Chevy Corvette - Darrell Entwistle, Price UT

Mayor's Choice
1963 Studebaker Avanti - Ronald Norrod, Whitewater

Young Owner Award
1960 Ford F100 Pickup - Seth Cothrun (Age 19), Grand Junction

Car That Traveled the Most Miles to Attend
1934 Ford 5 Window - Albert Bertagnolli, Lander, WY (393 Miles)

ColorAuto's Car We'd Most Like to Drive
2008 Super Performance Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe -Larry Huegel, Grand Junction

Electric Avenue Award Presented by Atlasta Solar Center and Sun Rabbit Clean Transportation
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition -Rose & Kent Nordenberg, Grand Junction

Mobility Driven's Top Pick
1951 Chevy Truck - Patricia May, Grand Junction

People's Choice
2010 Chevy Camaro - Robert Archuleta, Grand Junction

Best In Show
5th Place
1972 Chevy K20 Pickup - Paul Brennan, Grand Junction
4th Place
1960 Ford F100 Pickup - Seth Cothrun, Grand Junction
3rd Place
1967 Chevy Chevelle Super Sport - Ron & Joyce Gibbs, Grand Junction
2nd Place
1934 Ford 5 Window - Albert Bertagnolli, Lander, WY
1st Place
1940 Deluxe Coupe - Sherry & Dennis Brown, Steamboat Springs

There were so many great cars on display at the downtown Grand Junction car show. Here is a look at some photo highlights from the show including several of the award winning cars.

