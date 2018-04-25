Were you in Grand Junction back in 1991 when President Bush and the First Lady came to town? Take a look back at this historic visit.

Barbara Bush, First Lady of the United States of America from 1989 to 1993, passed away April 17, 2018, at the age of 92. Her death inspired me to dig through some of Robert Grant's (my grandpa) old photos.

The President and First Lady made their way to downtown Grand Junction on June 17, 1991. Many people, including myself, went to the airport to watch them land. We all then picked up, followed the motorcade as best we could, and went downtown to hear the President's address.

If you were there, then you recall how "lucky" he said we are here in Western Colorado. He complimented the valley and its incredible scenery.

Barbara and George Bush in Grand Junction Robert Grant loading...

At the time of the President and First Lady's visit, my grandpa was long since retired. He was no longer in possession of a "press pass" and photographed the event as a spectator. Even from a distance, he was able to pull off a couple of shots. These photos were scanned from 4X6 prints.

Barbara and George Bush downtown Grand Junction Robert Grant loading...

As you can see, the First Lady wore her famous faux pearls. Even from a distance, her charisma and charm really shone through.

It's hard to believe that was 1991. A friend of mine's son was born in 1991. His son is now an officer in the Marines, married, and living in Okinawa. I was very much an adult in 1991, and frequently babysat him. How time flies.

Well, there's been a handful of Presidents and First Ladies since then. Many have visited Grand Junction as well. Barbara Bush always did possess a special charm, though. May she rest in peace.