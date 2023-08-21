‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ Makes Return Trip to 2 Great Colorado Eateries

It's great when Guy and the team get to revisit a place in Colorado that the show has featured, especially when some of them end up closing.

One of these two places stands alone as the only one in the Centennial State, while the other is one of several. Both visits, however, feature chicken. if you're ready to "feast," these two will be fun to watch (again) on "Triple D.'

Guy-Fieri-Colorado Getty Images loading...

The man with the hair, the goatee, the voice, and the car, Guy Fieri, recently made another trip to Colorado to check in on a couple of previously featured places. Say what you will about Guy and the show, it's got to be a lot of fun when he visits.

He's known as "The Mayor of Flavortown," and he's been at it since 2006, as a star on Food Network. 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' is one of those shows that people might call a "guilty pleasure;" there's not a ton of substance to it (aside from the food,) but you're drawn in.

WHAT PLACES DID 'DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES' COME TO IN COLORADO IN 2023?

1: DENVER- THE POST CHICKEN & BEER

Guy-Fieri-Colorado Facebook/The Post Chicken & Beer loading...

A classic around Colorado, The Post Chicken & Beer has seven locations across Colorado as of 2023. If you haven't stopped into any of them, yet, get set for a lot of food.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THE POST WAS ON 'TRIPLE D?'

The first time 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' stopped at The Post, was in 2018, at the original location in Lafayette. At that visit, they showcased their fried chicken (of course) their chicken chicharrons, and their Howdy Beer and Elkhorn Beer.

WHAT IS THE POST FEATURING IN 2023 ON 'TRIPLE D?'

Their 'Tower of Chicken.'

2: COLORADO SPRINGS - PARAVICINI'S ITALIAN BISTO

Guy-Fieri-Colorado Facebook/Paravicini's loading...

Paravicini's (for the neighborhood) has been in Colorado Springs since 2003. That's plenty of time, with the talented Chef Franco, to build up a great reputation.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME PARAVICINI'S WAS ON 'TRIPLE D?'

Guy and his team first came to Paravicini's in 2015. At that time, they featured their Veal Scaloppini, which it would appear, they no longer have on the menu. That is a shame.

WHAT IS PARAVICINI'S FEATURING IN 2023 ON 'TRIPLE D?'

Their 'Chicken Marco'

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with four cheeses, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, basil & broccoli. Served over fettuccine Alfredo.

That sounds delicious. Wish I could have found a photo.

WHAT EPISODE OF 'DINERS, DRIVE-INS, AND DIVES' IS FEATURING THESE TWO COLORADO RESTAURANTS?

According to the Denver Gazette, the episode is entitled 'Ocean Eats and Chicken Feasts,' and will be airing on August 18, 2023, and again on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

