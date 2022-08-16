Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing

It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing.

New Digital Colorado License Plates

Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. However, if you're not familiar with these new plates, they might be tough to wrap your mind around.

First of all, the license plates are like little TVs that mount to the front and back of your vehicle with a metal bracket like so:

After the bracket is installed, the screen, which looks like a miniature TV or even a tablet, is affixed to it like this:

After this step is completed, you're ready to hit the road with your new, digital Colorado license plate.

However, the ways that you can customize these digital license plates are even more mind-blowing.

Customizing Your New Digital Colorado License Plate

Because the new Colorado digital license plates are just that, digital, they offer countless options when it comes to customization.

For example, you can choose a color scheme, as long as it's in black and white, of either white on black or black on white:

Also, much like Colorado's current, non-digital license plates, you can choose a theme like Breast Cancer Awareness:

However, it's not just aesthetics that are customizable with the new license plates, they also offer many practical uses that non-digital plates don't.

Practical Custom Options with Digital Colorado License Plates

The new digital Colorado license plates are unique in the way that they have numerous practical applications. For example, if an Amber Alert is sent out in your area, your license plate will display information regarding the alert:

The new license plates will also notify you and your fellow motorists if your registration is past due:

The license plates are rather expensive, however, with a battery-powered plate costing roughly $250 and a hardwired option will set you back about $275.

Still, these license plates are quite a cool example that we have officially arrived in the future.

