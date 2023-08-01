Denver’s Hard Rock Cafe: Once a Fun ‘Hit,’ Now Off the Charts and Closed

Up until the end of July 2023, there were 33 Hard Rock Cafes in the U.S. Now, there are only 32. Though some are taking the fact that Colorado no longer has one with a shrug, some are genuinely bummed.

It just seems like America should have Hard Rock Cafes all over. Or, are Coloradans glad that the "cliched" concept is finally out of the state?

Hard-Rock-Cafe-Denver-Colorado Facebook/Hard Rock Cafe Denver, Canva.com loading...

It was in May of 2023 that Hard Rock Cafe Denver announced that they'd be closing during that summer.

After years of being one of the highlights of visiting Downtown Denver, the bar/restaurant/venue/museum has officially shuttered as of the end of July 2023.

Even though the end was near, Hard Rock Denver took the eventual closure in stride:

Started by two Americans, Hard Rock Cafes dates back to 1971 when the first one opened in London. The Seminole Tribe of Florida is the current owner of Hard Rock Cafe International, which seems like a good thing.

WHERE WAS THE DENVER, COLORADO HARD ROCK CAFE?

Denver's Hard Rock Cafe was right on the 16th Street Mall at the corner of 16th and Glenarm, part of Denver Pavilions.

Hard-Rock-Cafe-Denver-Colorado Google Maps loading...

After being around for more than 50 years, maybe the Hard Rock brand has started to reach its end. Back in the day, they just seemed so "cool;" the restaurants the Hotels/Casinos, the overall "vibe."

Get our free mobile app

I really enjoyed the Hard Rock Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas. That casino was one of the best in Sin City. You really felt like you might run into Steven Tyler or Gene Simmons while wandering around there.

HOW LONG WAS DENVER, COLORADO'S HARD ROCK CAFE OPEN?

It was in 1998, that the Mile High City got a Hard Rock Cafe. It's too bad that they only saw 25 years at that corner.

A lot of folks have been saying that Hard Rock Cafe Denver's closing is a good thing; that the brand is "played" and "tired." Personally, I hope they come back to Colorado; Fort Collins would be a great spot, but that seems unlikely.

MORE Colorado Restaurants: Colorado's Amusement Park-Themed Restaurant In the "quiet" town of Northglenn, Colorado, lives a local pizza favorite for nearly three decades. Ever tried the tasty pizza or other snacks from Boardwalk Pizza?