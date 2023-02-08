This is How You Can Visit the Denver Museum for Free in 2023

Have you ever been to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science? It makes for such a fun and memorable day for the family. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is even better when you don't have to pay a dime to gain admission to some of the most interesting exhibits on the face of the earth.

Vikings Invade Denver Getty Images loading...

Dinosaurs, Egyptian artifacts, space, gems, minerals, and more await your exploration at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. When it comes to nature and science, there is no better place to learn in a single day in the state of Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

Taking the family to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science would be an amazing adventure. If you are on a budget, there are numerous days and nights you can get into the museum for free.

2023 Denver Museum of Nature and Science Free Days

Sunday, February 26

Sunday, April 30

Wednesday, June 28 (free night)

Wednesday, August 16 (free night)

Wednesday, September 6 (free night)

Monday, September 18

Sunday, October 15

Monday, December 4

Admission into the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on free days is simple and straightforward. Just show up. There are no special registrations that you have to sign up for or any form of lottery system for entry.

One of my favorite parts of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is the Prehistoric Journey Exhibit. In this exhibit, you can see the fossils of dinosaurs from millions of years ago. Another soon-to-be-open exhibit, Bugs, will debut on march 10 at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Vikings Invade Denver Getty Images loading...

To learn more about the exhibits that the museum has to offer, visit the Denver Museum of Nature and Science online.

Here's 9 Items You Cannot Donate to a Colorado Goodwill Store Getting started on Spring Cleaning? These items are not accepted as donations at Colorado Goodwill stores.