If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away.

Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer

The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!

Hidden Gems Ice Cream Shop In Colorado

Located in Larimer Square in Downtown Denver, the Hidden Gems Ice Cream shop has some of the most amazing dessert combos I've ever seen. I'm dang near drooling just looking at these pictures.

Yes... You're absolutely seeing cheez-its on this crazy ice cream combo. Not one I'd think of myself, but I'd bet the salty and sweet combo is actually pretty good.

Maybe you're looking for something a little more traditional, they can do that for you too. Pecan and caramel with vanilla ice cream never miss.

This bad boy is Oops all berries and Peanut Butter Captain Crunch with Resee's Peanut Butter sauce. Oh. My. God.

Your love is sure to love this amazingly sweet combo...

Who doesn't love heart candies on ice cream? This guy has zero issues with it.

They also have pup-safe treats for our furry family as well.

If you're not already making plans to go visit Hidden Gems Ice Cream shop, then you must be like my oldest daughter and just despise ice cream because this spot looks absolutely amazing. Do your best to avoid a brain freeze on your trip.

