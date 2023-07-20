Denver, Colorado Has 2 Summer Traditions That Aren’t Really Celebrated
Colorado's Mile High City is home to a lot of things and celebrations, but there are a couple of things that seem to happen every summer that Denverites do not celebrate.
These are things that no one is going out of their way to make sure that they happen; they just inevitability do. Maybe one summer, they'll throw a parade in Denver when they happen, or better still, when they do not happen.
Summertime in Denver can be a great experience. Seeing the sights, like Union Station, seeing a show at Red Rocks (near Denver), the Denver Zoo, and the Botanic Gardens, are just a few of the things that make it a great city.
Not everyone lives in Denver, so those who don't do not get to witness these two happenings that seem to happen every summer. Those that do live in Denver can agree that they'd just rather that they went away, though it doesn't seem exactly likely.
RELATED: DENVER NUGGET JOKIC'S HUMBLE NATURE GETS PARODY
One of these Denver items, you may indeed make plans to visit Denver and see. The other, you definitely are not clearing your calendar to be a part of it (not that you could). Yet, when the two things happen, a lot of folks in Denver say, "Well, now it's officially summer."
WHAT ARE 2 THINGS THAT HAPPEN IN DENVER, COLORADO, EVERY SUMMER THAT AREN'T GREAT?
ONE - THE COLORADO ROCKIES HAVE A LOSING SEASON
You can't deny that, though everyone loves the Rockies, the team's record by summer is not a winning one.
RELATED: BILLY JOEL AND THE ROCKIES SHARE SOMETHING IN COMMON
TWO - A SINKHOLE OPENS UP AT THE SANTE FE AND OXFORD DENVER INTERSECTION
In the summertime, between 2015 and 203, in Englewood (a Denver suburb), at the corner of Santa Fe and Oxford, a sinkhole has opened up.