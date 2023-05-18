After coming off a disastrous 2022-2023 season, all eyes are on new Head Coach Sean Payton to turn things around for 2023-2024.

On Thursday, May 11, 2023 Broncos great, Peyton Manning, was once again "in charge" of releasing the Denver Broncos schedule for 2023, along with Angela from "The Office" as they plan a party.

WHEN DO THE BRONCOS FIRST FACE THE RAIDERS IN 2023?

Denver takes on the hated Raiders on the very first game of the season on September 10.

WHEN DO THE BRONCOS FIRST FACE THE CHIEFS IN 2023?

Denver and Kansas City's first game will be on October 12.

WHEN WILL THE BRONCOS BE ON PRIME TIME TV IN THE 2023-2024 SEASON?

WEEK 6 at Kansas City ( Thursday Night Football)

WEEK 10 at Buffalo ( Monday Night Football )

) WEEK 11 vs. Minnesota ( Sunday Night Football )

) WEEK 17 vs. L.A. Chargers [TBA]

THE DENVER BRONCOS 2023-2024 SCHEDULE:

Preseason Game 1: at Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m. MDT.

Preseason Game 2: at San Francisco 49'ers - Sunday, August 19, 6:30 p.m. MDT.

Preseason Game 3: vs Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. MDT.

WEEK 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders - September 10

WEEK 2: vs. Washington Commanders - September 17

WEEK 3: at Miami Dolphins - September 24

WEEK 4: at Chicago Bears - October 1

WEEK 5: vs. New York Jets - October 8

WEEK 6: at Kansas City Chiefs ( Thursday Night Football ) - October 12

WEEK 7: vs. Green Bay Packers - October 22

WEEK 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs - October 29

WEEK 9: BYE WEEK

WEEK 10: at Buffalo Bills ( Monday Night Football ) - November 13

) - November 13 WEEK 11 : vs. Minnesota Vikings ( Sunday Night Football ) - November 19

vs. Minnesota Vikings ( ) - November 19 WEEK 12: vs. Cleveland Browns - November 26

WEEK 13: at Houston Texans - December 3

WEEK 14: at L.A. Chargers - December 10

WEEK 15: at Detroit Lions - December 16 or 17

17 WEEK 16: vs. New England Patriots - December 24

WEEK 17: vs Los Angeles Chargers - December 31 [ TV -TBA]

WEEK 18: at Las Vegas Raiders - January 6 or 7, 2024

