Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars.

However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.

Keep reading to find out what happened.

Three People are Murdered in Colorado

Get our free mobile app

The story begins back on April 18th, 2018 when police discovered the deceased bodies of two elderly people in Colorado Springs. The bodies of 72-year-old Larry Nelson and 70-year-old Pamela Nelson were found at their home on Hobby Horse Lane and it would appear that no suspects were apprehended for these murders at the time.

Then, on July 22nd, 2018 police found the body of 46-year-old Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez just east of the city.

It's unclear exactly how, but at the time, police identified the suspect of the latter murder as 23-year-old William Bacorn.

How Did the Colorado Murderer Get Caught?

Following these three murders in Colorado Springs, police collected evidence and determined via DNA evidence that not only was Bacorn responsible for Sanchez's murder but also the murders of the Nelsons roughly three months prior.

The lab work came to this conclusion last month, in December of 2022.

What Happened to the Colorado Murderer?

The motives for these three crimes are unclear, but these were not the only unfortunate incidents in which Bacorn was involved.

Following the murder of Sanchez, police and SWAT caught up with Bacorn to interrogate him regarding the murder and he became hostile, firing a shot at one of the members of law enforcement.

A SWAT member then returned fire, killing Bacorn before he could be apprehended, much less tried for his crimes.

[Denver7]

Past Colorado Murders You May Not Know About Colorado has had some high-profile murders over the years, but there are many murders that occurred before most of which you may not be familiar with.

See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails From Supermax to historic jails, take a stroll through some places in Colorado in which you’d never want to end up staying the night.