This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners.
Capitol Peak Is Difficult and Dangerous
Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span
Climbing a 14er requires a certain level of fitness - even if it's a peak that's not on the list of most difficult mountain hikes. The fact there is no such thing as an "easy" 14er. But, then on top of that comes a particular element of danger that comes is inherent with any mountain climbing or hiking.
The Treacherous Knife Edge
As you scroll through the photos below you'll see the significant element of danger that comes with climbing Capitol Peak. The standard Knife's Edge Route is 17 miles roundtrip from the Capitol Creek Trailhead, with 6,000 feet in elevation gain with technical class 4 scrambling required.
As you get nearer the top, you'll find a lot of loose rock and exposed edges - including the perilous Knife"s Edge - a 100-foot section with 1,000-foot drop-offs on either side. Concentration, balance, and a calm mind will be necessary to successfully navigate this unique geologic feature.
Capitol Peak's Perilous Knife's Edge
