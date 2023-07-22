CPW Investigating Illegal Rabbit Shootings in Northern Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating two separate cases in which cottontail rabbits were illegally shot in Loveland, Colorado.

According to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, the rabbits were attacked by blow darts within about a week of each other. The two cottontails suffered life-threatening injuries and received emergency surgery. Both are currently in stable condition and are continuing to recover at NCWC's animal hospital.

Because of the alarming pattern between the two cases, NCWC has turned over the evidence for CPW to further investigate. Both of the blow darts were handed over for processing.

The first shooting took place near Cole Drive and Fletcher Road. The second incident happened across town at Frank Farm Park.

Tallon Nightwalker/NCWC Tallon Nightwalker/NCWC loading...

Wildlife officials are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the recent illegal shootings. Anyone with pictures, videos, or leads that can help determine the person responsible for these acts of poaching and animal cruelty is asked to contact Tallon Nightwalker at tallon@nocowildlife.org. Individuals that prefer to remain anonymous can contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.

