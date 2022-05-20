If you are ready to downsize, this cozy basement home might just be what you're looking for - and the price is right.

Most of us live with way more than we need. We have garages, sheds, and closets that are filled with stuff we never use or see - yet we hold on to it as if it's some golden treasure. But, if you've had enough of the clutter and you're ready for more of a minimalist lifestyle, take a look at his basement home.

This thing is actually bigger than you might think with 832 square feet of living space including two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room. Just think of the benefits of living underground.

Save Money On Utility Bills

You won't need air conditioning in the summer because the house will always stay on the cool side. In the wintertime, with all four walls protected from the elements, it will retain the heat, keeping heating costs to a minimum.

No Fear of Tornadoes

Should a tornado come your way, you're already in a safe place. When the tornado siren sounds, while everyone else is scrambling to get to their basement or storm cellar, you are relaxing quietly in your own live-in tornado shelter.

Get our free mobile app

The Price Is Right

How could you go wrong for $35,000? A home like this in Colorado would probably sell for 100K. But, in Deer Creek, Illinois where this basement home is located, it sells for about the same price as a brand new car. And a home underground might not be a bad idea in a place like Illinois which has had its share of tornado devastation. Would a low-priced home get you out of Colorado?

This home is being listed by agent Angie Powers with Keller Williams Premier Realty and presented on zilllow.com.

Would You Downsize To This Cozy Basement Home For $35,000? For $35,000 you might not expect to get much of a home to live in. However, this might surprise you. Let's take a look inside this cozy basement home and see exactly what you get for your money.

Von Miller's Iconic Colorado Home Featuring "Club 58" Now Up For Sale - See Inside Now that Von Miller no longer plays for the Denver Broncos, it seems more than reasonable as to why he'd decide to sell his Colorado home, which is listed on the housing market now for a hefty 4.125 million dollars.

Miller's Foxfield, CO home is situated on over four acres of land and features over 17,000 square feet of living space.

Keep scrolling to see inside the former Denver Bronco's unique, iconic home: