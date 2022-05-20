Would You Downsize To This Cozy Basement Home For $35,000?
If you are ready to downsize, this cozy basement home might just be what you're looking for - and the price is right.
Most of us live with way more than we need. We have garages, sheds, and closets that are filled with stuff we never use or see - yet we hold on to it as if it's some golden treasure. But, if you've had enough of the clutter and you're ready for more of a minimalist lifestyle, take a look at his basement home.
This thing is actually bigger than you might think with 832 square feet of living space including two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room. Just think of the benefits of living underground.
Save Money On Utility Bills
You won't need air conditioning in the summer because the house will always stay on the cool side. In the wintertime, with all four walls protected from the elements, it will retain the heat, keeping heating costs to a minimum.
No Fear of Tornadoes
Should a tornado come your way, you're already in a safe place. When the tornado siren sounds, while everyone else is scrambling to get to their basement or storm cellar, you are relaxing quietly in your own live-in tornado shelter.
The Price Is Right
How could you go wrong for $35,000? A home like this in Colorado would probably sell for 100K. But, in Deer Creek, Illinois where this basement home is located, it sells for about the same price as a brand new car. And a home underground might not be a bad idea in a place like Illinois which has had its share of tornado devastation. Would a low-priced home get you out of Colorado?
This home is being listed by agent Angie Powers with Keller Williams Premier Realty and presented on zilllow.com.
Would You Downsize To This Cozy Basement Home For $35,000?
Von Miller's Iconic Colorado Home Featuring "Club 58" Now Up For Sale - See Inside
Restored 1975 Travco RV Tiny House Hybrid For Sale