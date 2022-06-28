Law Enforcement Stats Are In For Colorado Country Jam 2022

Another western Colorado Country Jam is in the books and he's our annual look at law enforcement activity during the three-day festival.

Alcohol Violations Keep Law Enforcement Busy

Anyone who has ever been to Country Jam in Mack, Colorado knows exactly what happens at Country Jam - and so do the law enforcement agencies including the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol. As you might expect, Colorado State Liquor Enforcement kept busy.

Underage Drinking and Possession Are Most Prominent Violations

In 2022, there were a total of 65 arrests made by law enforcement, most of which involved alcohol violations. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, there was a total of 61 minor in possession/alcohol offenses. It's pretty much in line with what happened in 2021 when there were 59 alcohol-related offenses for minors at the festival, in the campground, and in the parking lot.

Less DUI Than You Would Expect

Not everyone who attends Country Jam drinks and certainly not everyone who drinks gets drunk. With any big music festival, drunk driving is always a concern. The Colorado State Patrol made five "proactive" DUI arrests and conducted a total of 137 traffic stops. Fortunately, there were no DUI-related crashes during this year's festival.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office reports one case of a fake ID and three arrests on charges including trespassing, restraining order violation, and criminal mischief. Deputies were also investigating a report of sexual assault.

90 People Treated For Medical Situations

The Lower Valley Fire Protection District treated 90 people during the 3-day event and 9 of those were taken to local hospitals. Medical-related incidents included heat-related/dehydration, alcohol/overdose, wound care, orthopedic, cardiac, respiratory, and seizures. They also responded to two fire-related incidents.

Considering the thousands of people who attended Country Jam, the weekend was largely uneventful for local law enforcement. Things could have been a whole lot worse.

