Could These Restaurants Be Awarded Michelin Stars in Colorado?
Colorado will soon have Michelin-rated restaurants in the state. The announcement of the Michelin Guide expanding into Colorado is exciting news for foodies and chefs and it will be the eighth region in North America to have a Michelin Guide.
Colorado's culinary scene is extraordinary and I am happy that the Michelin Guide chose our state for its expansion. However, not all of Colorado will be eligible for Michelin-rated restaurants.
The areas the Michelin Guide will cover will be Denver County, Boulder County, Aspen, Snowmass Village, Vail, and Beaver Creek Resort. Restaurants in these areas are eligible. Of course, restaurants will need to meet the criteria for the Michelin Guide to be awarded the prestigious stars.
What Colorado Restaurants Will Get The First Michelin Stars?
As of right now, your guess is as good as ours. An invite-only ceremony will take place on September 12 at the Mission Ballroom. At this ceremony, the Michelin Guide will be included in the Colorado Michelin Guide.
The Westword has given a few predictions as to which restaurants may receive a coveted Michelin Star. These restaurants are all located in the Denver metro area and Boulder:
- Frasca
- Travernetta
- Sunday Vinyl
- Beckon
- Hop Alley
- Olivia
- Sushi Den
- Basta
- Wolf's Tailor
- Bruto
- Hey Kiddo
We cannot wait to see which restaurants in Colorado are awarded stars and make the Colorado Michelin Guide.