Comic book conventions have become extremely popular over the past few decades and luckily for fans of these get-togethers, they tend to take place at least once a year in bigger cities.

The most well-known of these conventions originated in San Diego, California, and goes by the name Comic-Con, which has spread far beyond California and even took place in Colorado this past weekend.

These conventions usually feature several celebrities from comic book movies and TV shows, but also actors, directors, etc. from horror, sci-fi, and fantasy shows and movies as well.

Keep scrolling to see what you may have missed at the 2023 Colorado Springs Comic Con that took place this past weekend.

The 2023 Colorado Springs Comic Con

This past weekend saw Comic Con return to Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event featured numerous celebrity meet-and-greets with actors such as Dean Cain, Dante Basco, and Colorado's own Elvira, Cassandra Peterson, to name a few.

Also in attendance were droves of fans, many of whom were dressed as some of their favorite fictional characters, which is known as cosplay.

There were cosplayers dressed as numerous characters from the Star Wars franchises, superhero movies, and plenty of others. Some of the Star Wars cosplayers you'll see as you keep scrolling were dressed as The Mandalorian, R2D2, Chewbacca, C-3PO, sand people, and others. In addition, some of the superhero characters represented included Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Batman, and even some supervillains like The Riddler.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the fun that took place at this year's Colorado Springs Comic Con:

Comic Con + Cosplay Returned to Colorado: See What You Missed The 2023 Colorado Springs Comic Con took place this past weekend, here’s what you may have missed.

See Some Awesome Cosplay at this Year’s Fan Expo in Colorado The Denver Fan Expo took over the Colorado Convention Center last weekend, and the cosplayers didn’t disappoint.