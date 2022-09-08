Colorado’s Smallest Home For Sale Is 125 Square Feet

It's funny how one hundred thousand dollars just doesn't buy as much as it used to - but it will buy the smallest home in Colorado.

Opportunities Like This Don't Come Along Every Day

The smallest home for sale right now in Colorado is a mere 125 square feet - and the asking price is $104,000. You can't help but wonder what you get for that kind of money, but, they are telling us "opportunities like this don't come along every day." Once you get inside, you'll actually discover this is a pretty nice little home.

It's Like A Permanent Campsite

Before we get into the specifics of the home, let's talk about where you can find this tiny Colorado home. This "slice of heaven" is located just west of Boulder and a short drive to the small town of Ward. It sits on a 3/4 acre lot surrounded by trees. It's like a permanent campsite -but you're actually camping in comfort and style.

Of course, you'll need to add utilities, but how hard could that be? The good news is it's plumbed and wired for solar and propane - so keeping warm should not be a problem.

Bedroom Loft Is A Bonus

There's actually a bedroom/loft upstairs - which isn't included in the square footage - so you're not having to sleep in the living room - and there is an expansive 195-square-foot deck furnished with table and chairs for outdoor dining.

If you have dogs, it's got a great fenced-in area for your pets who will be keeping you company in your tiny home getaway.

