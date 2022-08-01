Colorado’s Powderhorn Mountain Rim View Connector Trail Coming Soon

The Palisade Plunge might very well be one of the more popular mountain biking trails on the western slope. The 32-mile trail connects the top of the Grand Mesa with the town of Palisade, Colorado.

Some people avoid the mighty Palisade Plunge due to the technical difficulty of the route, and I don't blame them one bit. What you should consider checking out is the more intermediate ride down the Plunge to Powderhorn.

Check Out the Powderhorn Mountain Bike Trails

Did you know the Powderhorn Shuttle will take riders from Palisade and the Powderhorn Base area up to the Mesa Top Trail on the Grand Mesa? Unlike the Palisade Plunge which goes down over the rim of the Grand Mesa, the Plunge to Powderhorn saves you that intense heat from the sun exposure on the way down to Palisade.

The New Rim View Connector Trail is Almost Ready

Grand Junction's mountain biking community is excited for the debut of the new Rim View Connector trail. This ride will take riders from the top of Powderhorn's bike park down to just north of Anderson Reservoir near the Rim View Trail. The Rim View Connector will be close to two miles in length and is likely to be classified intermediate.

Summer Work Continues at Pinball Alley

Pinball is Powderhorn Bike Park's most difficult trail. Work has been done to improve the top and bottom end of this trail along with an effort to clean up the jump lines. There is still time to enjoy the mountain bike trails at Powderhorn with events like the Flat Out Fridays Downhill Race, and the weekend Sunday Sounds series Find out more about a season pass for Powderhorn Mountain Bike season here.

