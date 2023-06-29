Kids love balloons and they love outer space, so this will be a great event for kids of all ages. Tens of thousands of balloons are put together to take you into another world, all while keeping your feet on the ground.

It's the Big Balloon Build, and for five days we'll be able to witness the creativity and hours of hard work that goes into creating the balloon art. Tickets for the event will go towards helping abused and neglected children in the Northern Colorado area.

Big-Balloon-Build-Greeley-Colorado Canva.com loading...

This event, being held at AIMS Community College in Greeley is not only the Big Balloon Build, but it is a BIG deal, as it's only the fourth Big Balloon Build to be held in the U.S.

The Big Balloon Build began in 2013 in the United Kingdom, by a creator who (along with his team) uses over 100,000 balloons to make balloon sculptures for specific events, helping to raise funds for a local charity.

Get our free mobile app

The Greeley Big Balloon Build, July 20-24, 2023, will benefit Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, with tickets starting at $10 for most sessions, all of which sounds like a "blast," with the space-themed sculptures; kids 5 and under will get in for free. On the last day of the display, there will be the "Big Balloon Pop," which has to be a ton of fun.

Big-Balloon-Build-Greeley-Colorado (3) Canva.com loading...

Local balloon artist Allison Dunning and her Balloon Art by Merry Makers company will be a part of the Big Balloon Build, Find ticket information for the Big Balloon Build.

MORE Outer Space: Colorado's Space Mission for NASA A Colorado company has been selected to construct the first-ever rocket to return samples back from the planet Mars.