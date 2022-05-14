Baby Mountain Goat Makes Adorable Debut At Colorado Zoo

Oh my goodness, baby animals, it doesn't get much cuter than that. Any kind of baby animal is just all sorts of awesome and immediately puts me in a happy place - and also immediately makes me want to have one of my own.

While the latter is pretty much not possible, we can at least admire it from afar and through pictures and videos.

Recently, a baby mountain goat, complete with its adorable little wobbly legs, made its debut down in Colorado Springs at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

While I could sit here and tell you all about how cute this thing was and is, I think just showing you is a ton better so here:

I mean come on, the fluffiness, the fuzziness, the little horns, the wobbly legs, just too much cuteness.

The baby was just born a few days ago and zoo officials have confirmed that it is a girl and her mama, Lena, is doing just fine as baby and mama are doing just fine. Talk about a special Mother's Day.

The baby doesn't have a name yet but Cheyenne Mountain Zoo apparently doesn't name their baby animals until they're at least a month old.

If you head down to the Springs and visit the zoo, chances are you'll see Mama Lena and her adorable little baby wandering around their exhibit.

Animals of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo