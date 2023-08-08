What Was this Woman Doing at a Colorado Store in Blackface?

A couple of troubling videos have been released which depict a woman wearing blackface makeup and acting strangely inside a Colorado Target store.

The woman has been identified and details have emerged regarding her not-so-distant past that may account for her disturbing behavior, but many questions regarding the incident still remain.

Colorado Woman in Blackface Makeup is a Former Postal Worker

The incident took place at a Target/Starbucks store in Aurora, Colorado and the subject of the bizarre encounter has been identified as former postal worker Erisilia Campbell.

Campbell was let go from her job at the post office this past February and apparently wasn't willing to let go without a fight, as the post office is said to have posted a Situational Awareness Bulletin on the front door that read the following:

Prior Employee Erisilia Campbell is trespassing on US Postal Property. If you see this individual on Postal Property, first call 911, then contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-888-876-5322.

Roughly five to six months later, Campbell would be caught on tape at the Target store with her face painted.

Videos Show Colorado Woman in Blackface Makeup

Two videos have been released that document this strange encounter. The first video was taken by employees who questioned Campbell with regard to her blackface makeup. In the video, Campbell is asking the employees where the Target store's Pride section is, and also comments on the Pride movement taking "our flag forever."

The second video was taken by Campbell at Starbucks immediately following the incident, where she laments losing her job and, seemingly out of nowhere, declared that "Trump is coming."

It's easy to assume that this bizarre incident was politically and racially motivated, but it's also apparent that the woman is in need of some help with her mental health.

