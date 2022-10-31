Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter.

The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?

Where else besides Colorado can you ski, sled, and play in the snow, all while wearing a pair of shorts, flip-flops, and a light jacket? Most Colorado winters offer a few weeks where you can actually work on your tan. I can think of several winter days when I like to ride my bike to work.

Let's face it, most of Colorado enjoys all the benefits of winter, while enduring only a handful of negatives. Okay, so Gunnison gets hit a lot harder than Grand Junction. Nobody said the entire state gets to take it easy.

How Did Colorado Perform On The List?

Colorado came in #46 on Thrillist's list, right between California and New Mexico. According to the Thrillist, "Colorado has basically solved winter." Snowfall in Colorado is typically a cause for celebration. Granted, many ski resort operators sweat bullets come to fall for fear their slopes won't receive enough snow by the start of the season. For the most part, though, the state is ready to roll once the temperature drops.

For those at lower elevations, winter snow is the exception more than the rule. The valleys typically see only a few legitimate traces of snow each winter. Unfortunately, when it does happen, it seems most people haven't a clue how to drive on the stuff.

Something Of A Downslide

Hey, we moved down a notch. Back in 2017, Thrillist offered a similar report, but that year, Colorado came in #47, right between California and Florida.

Where Are The Most 'Miserable' Winter States?

You'll find midwest states pretty much dominate the top ten. Okay, so a New England state snuck in. That's no big surprise.

People from the Midwest tend to belittle Colorado and our winters. They say we don't know the meaning of real snowfall and cold temperatures. Okay, so Wisconsin gets far more annual snowfall than we do. Residents there are constantly digging tunnels through the snow just to get to their mailboxes. Then again, people from Wisconsin aren't likely to slide off the road and plummet 2,000 feet to their deaths. It only takes a fraction of an inch of snow to make a road slippery, something Coloradans know all too well.

Colorado Winter Economy

Where the economy is concerned, the weather here is just right. We have enough snow to almost monopolize the winter sports scene. In the meantime, though, the state is still accessible enough for everyone to enjoy great beer and other year-round attractions.

I was born in Colorado, and to date, don't even own a legitimate winter coat. I have one of those fuzzy "Columbia" jackets, and that's what I wear all season. Rumor has it I own a pair of gloves, but I haven't seen them in years.

Colorado, for the most part, has it made in the winter. Not too cold, but it a welcome change from the summer heat. Compared to the rest of the nation, we're sitting pretty at #46 on the list of most miserable winters. Here's looking forward to another fun, and hopefully mild, winter.

