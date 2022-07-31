We may think of California and New York as the most star-studded states, but Colorado has some celebrity status too.

In fact, the Centennial State has served as a filming location for numerous movies and television shows, including fan favorites like Dumb and Dumber and Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Many films and series also take place in Colorado, even if the production didn't happen here. Read on to see the television shows set in the Centennial State:

Community (2009 - 2015)

Community follows the shenanigans of an unlikely bunch brought together by their community college study group.

Where it takes place: the fictional town of Greendale, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Los Angeles, California

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman (1993 - 1998)

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman follows Dr. Michaela Quinn as she starts a medical practice after the end of the Civil War.

Where it takes place: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Agoura Hills, California

Everwood (2002 - 2006)

Everwood follows Dr. Andrew Brown as he moves his family out of Manhattan after the death of his wife.

Where it takes place: the fictional town of Everwood, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Calgary and Canmore, Alberta; Ogden, South Salt Lake, Draper, and Park City, Utah; and Denver, Colorado

Mork & Mindy (1978 - 1982)

Mork & Mindy follows alien Mork as he travels to Earth and moves in with human Mindy.

Where it takes place: Boulder, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Los Angeles, California (although the exterior of Mork's house is in Boulder)

Resident Alien (2021 - present)

Resident Alien follows an alien as he grapples with whether or not to destroy humankind.

Where it takes place: the fictional town of Patience, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Delta, British Columbia

Good Luck Charlie (2010 - 2014)

Good Luck Charlie follows Teddy Duncan and her family as they adapt to their newest family member, Charlie.

Where it takes place: Denver, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Los Angeles, California

The Stand (2020)

Based on Stephen King's 1978 novel, The Stand follows survivors of a pandemic as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world.

Where it takes place: Boulder, Colorado

Where it was filmed: British Columbia, Canada (although the 1994 version of the series filmed in Colorado Springs)

Space Force (2020 - 2022)

Space Force follows General Mark Naird as he runs the newest branch of the United States Armed Forces.

Where it takes place: Wild Horse, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Vancouver, Canada, and Los Angeles, California

Dynasty (1981 - 1989)

Dynasty is a soap opera that follows two wealthy families and the drama between them.

Where it takes place: Denver, Colorado

Where it was filmed: West Hollywood, California

The Ranch (2016 - 2020)

The Ranch follows a former football player who returns home to work on the family ranch.

Where it takes place: the fictional town of Garrison, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Burbank, California (although credit and exterior sequences feature Norwood, Ouray, and Naturita, Colorado)

Make It or Break It (2009 to 2012)

Make It or Break It follows a group of teenage gymnasts as they train for the Olympic Games.

Where it takes place: Boulder, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Los Angeles, California

Last Man Standing (2011 - 2021)

Last Man Standing follows a family man as he wrestles with running a business and raising three daughters.

Where it takes place: Denver, Colorado

Where it was filmed: Los Angeles, California

