Colorado’s Trail Ridge Road is Now Open for the 2022 Season
One of the key factors to welcome the season of summer to Colorado is when Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season.
Friday, May 27, Estes Park Tail Gazette has announced the opening of Trail Ridge Road. The highest point of Trail Ridge Road reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level and is one of the most exciting roads to drive in all of North America.
Weather Conditions and Trail Ridge Road
Melting snow on Trail Ridge Road and possible freezing temperatures could mean icy conditions and possible road hazards. Visitors of Rocky Mountain National Park should be prepared for ice and blowing snow while making the drive on Trail Ridge Road.
Changes to the road status of Trail Ridge Road can happen quickly. Visitors can contact the recorded status line for information at 970-586-1222.
Timed Entry at Rocky Mountain National Park Begins May 27, 2022.
Timed entry into Rocky Mountain National Park starts this Friday and will continue through October 10. Currently, there are two options for entry reservations.
- 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Park access with Bear Lake Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Park access with no Bear Lake Road
Plan your adventure to Rocky Mountain National Park in advance with a timed entry reservation through the National Parks Service.
Estes Park Trail-Gazette also says that the Alpine Visitor Center is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 28 and the Trail Ridge Store should open later next week.
Source: Estes Park Trail-Gazette