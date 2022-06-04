One of the key factors to welcome the season of summer to Colorado is when Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season.

Friday, May 27, Estes Park Tail Gazette has announced the opening of Trail Ridge Road. The highest point of Trail Ridge Road reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level and is one of the most exciting roads to drive in all of North America.

Get our free mobile app

Weather Conditions and Trail Ridge Road

Melting snow on Trail Ridge Road and possible freezing temperatures could mean icy conditions and possible road hazards. Visitors of Rocky Mountain National Park should be prepared for ice and blowing snow while making the drive on Trail Ridge Road.

Changes to the road status of Trail Ridge Road can happen quickly. Visitors can contact the recorded status line for information at 970-586-1222.

Timed Entry at Rocky Mountain National Park Begins May 27, 2022.

Timed entry into Rocky Mountain National Park starts this Friday and will continue through October 10. Currently, there are two options for entry reservations.

5 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Park access with Bear Lake Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Park access with no Bear Lake Road

Plan your adventure to Rocky Mountain National Park in advance with a timed entry reservation through the National Parks Service.

Estes Park Trail-Gazette also says that the Alpine Visitor Center is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 28 and the Trail Ridge Store should open later next week.

Source: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Highest Paved Road in the U.S. is Mount Evans Scenic Byway Colorado is a beautiful state with so many things to do and see. Everyone knows about our sports teams, tremendous restaurants, and outdoor activities. But did you know that Colorado is home to the highest paved road in the United States? It's true. Mount Evans Scenic Byway hits an elevation of 14,130 feet according to Wikipedia

Dangerous Road: Colorado's Wolf Creek Pass Wolf Creek Pass is a beautiful Colorado drive, but in the wintertime it is one of the most dangerous roads in Colorado. Here are 10 interesting facts about this fascinating road on the Continental Divide.