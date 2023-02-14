We've taken a look at the communities that Coloradans are moving away from since the 2020 census, and now it's time to see which communities in our state are trending up.

Populations on the Front Range continue to rise the fastest in Colorado, but the Denver Metro is not the only place adding residents. Some of Colorado's much smaller communities made some big moves in the last couple of years according to World Population Review.com.

Get our free mobile app

Weld County is the Place to Be in Colorado

Of all the counties in Colorado, almost half of the communities that have grown the most since the 2020 census are located in Weld County. Towns like Johnstown, Mead, and Eaton are all in the top 25. Windsor leads the way here with an additional 4,221 residents since 2020.

Which Colorado Town Has Grown the Most Since 2020?

The biggest jump in population since the 2020 census goes to the community of Castle Rock in Boulder county. Castle Rock has seen its population from 73,158 to more than 80,000 in just a couple of years.

Colorado's Tiniest Towns that Grew the Most

Tiny towns that are growing in Colorado include sites in Arapahoe county that include communities like Inverness, Aetna Estates, and Strasburg. The populations in these places are all growing by 2 to 4 % since the 2020 census.

See the Top 25 communities that have added residents in Colorado since 2020 below. While communities in Western Colorado like Grand Junction (1.04%), Delta (.13%), and Montrose (.56%) all increased numbers, growth was less than 2% overall which keeps them out of the top 25.

Find 25 Colorado Towns Gaining Residents Since the 2020 Census Coloradans have been on the move since the 2020 census. Scroll on to see the 25 communities in Colorado that have added the highest number of new residents since the 2020 census. Which areas are growing, and what towns are people relocating to?

LOOK: See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020 Coloradans have been on the move since the 2020 census, and it's interesting seeing the places they are moving from. Surprises in the gallery below include one of Colorado's largest skiing communities and 3 different towns all in Mesa County. Scroll on to see the 25 communities with the biggest dips in population over the last couple of years.