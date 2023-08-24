12 Colorado Tourist Traps That Are 100% Worth It

Back-to-school season is here which means hot spots, tourist attractions, and National Parks are all a little less crowded than they were just a month ago. This means the late summer/early fall road trip is calling.

We've come prepared with a few suggestions to help get you out the door to enjoy the end of summer or the first few weeks of fall colors. Keep going for a look at twelve Colorado tourist traps that are worth the drive.

Select Your Ultimate Machine Gun

There is only one gun range and museum in Colorado that allows you to select one of about one hundred and fifty different machine guns and let er rip. This magical place would be the Dragon Man's Military Museum near Colorado, Springs. Click here for all the details on the largest shoot of the year coming up in September, when you can select your machine gun and fire it on a 200-yard range. You have GOT to see this place.

Visit Santa at the North Pole

From machine guns to Santa's North Pole, Colorado has it all. If you are looking for something more kid-friendly, why not let Christmas come early with a visit to the North Pole? Santa's workshop and amusement park are open all summer with holiday hours beginning in November. The kids will love the rides, food, and a chance to visit with Santa while you grab some fun photos of the visit.

A Colorado Castle Made of Beer Cans

When Dominic “Cano” Espinoza came home from Vietnam, he decided to build a castle. A vast amount of beer cans and scrap metal became the 40-foot-tall Cano's Castle located in Antonito, Colorado. While the structure is not something anyone can live in, people come to this tiny town from all over to take a look at it. Take a closer look in the photo gallery below of tourist traps you totally need to see.

