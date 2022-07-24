Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022.

There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.

The event took up the big lawn area of The Ranch; there was a stage, a few beer/soft drink tents, food trucks, vendors, carnival food, and over 50 tiny houses in different approaches. There were reconditioned buses, conversion vans, regular-style RVs, and genuine 'tiny houses.'

It was clear sky and very hot when I went out on the Sunday afternoon of the event. I saw lots of hand-held umbrellas blocking the sun, while folks wandered about and waited in line to see inside the houses. Not every tiny house had a long line, but a couple of them had lines that stretched 30-50 people long.

I saw a lot of great tiny houses, but four of them really stood out for me:

A very tiny teardrop trailer tiny house.

A casual, fun-looking tiny house with a great back deck.

A two-story tiny house, where the second floor raises and lowers as needed.

A classic Airstream trailer converted into a tiny house.

It's fun to imagine having one of these tiny houses that you could put on a property somewhere, or tow up to your favorite camping area. I think it becomes more difficult to imagine living every day in one, but millions of people have made the leap. How about you?

Take a look at how the festival went:

