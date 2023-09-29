National Taco Day is coming up on October 4, 2023. Where do you plan to celebrate? To save you a little footwork, here's a look at ten of the best places for tacos in Colorado.

Obviously, this is purely a matter of opinion. Since you can't visit every taco place in Colorado at once, here's a short list based on a little not-so-empirical research.

What Makes For a Good Taco?

Some may reply by asking, "Is there such a thing as a bad taco?" According to We Like LA, there is in fact a formula when it comes to a great taco.

Ideally, all the ingredients should come together as a composed dish. The components that make a great taco are number one, the tortilla; number two, protein or vegetable; whatever’s in it, it needs to have a good flavor and acid. You need that acid to balance the other ingredient, which is fat.

Well... that just took all the fun out of it. If you had a craving for tacos before reading that, you probably aren't now.

The Best Tacos In Colorado

Lab experiments and chemical composition analysis aside, many in Colorado simply love tacos. For a portion of the state, the dish is a staple item in their diets. The question remains - where do you find the best in the state?

Bring In The Taco Authorities

The website Best Things Colorado did a little homework. While they didn't necessarily cite their sources, they did put together a list of the ten best taco joints in Colorado. The article goes so far as to claim Colorado has some of the best tacos in the country. The article states, "Colorado's taco scene will surely captivate your taste buds, from classic tacos to creative fusion creations."

Why October 4 For National Taco Day?

Do a little digging, and you'll find there really is no "official" National Taco Day. According to en.as.com, The holiday in the United States can be traced back to the Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco, which began celebrating in 2009. Since then, other restaurants, including those at the local and national levels, have begun to offer specials too."

In no particular order, these are the 10 best places in Colorado for tacos, at least according to Best Things Colorado. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

