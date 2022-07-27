Deed Entertainment Postpones Grand Junction’s Super Grass Fresh Festival

Deed Entertainment and the Super Grass Fresh Festival have an important announcement for Grand Junction. The event at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is being postponed.

The Super Grass Fresh Festival which was scheduled for August 13th & 14th would have been a celebration of western Colorado featuring Bluegrass and Americana music. Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and Head for the Hills topped off a lineup that included more than 20 incredible acts.

The Super Grass Fresh Festival is Postponed

Full refunds are being issued if you wish. Deed Entertainment plans to honor all tickets at a later show according to event organizers.

Read Deed Entertainment's Super Grass Announcement

The following statement was issued from the Super Grass Fresh Festival...

To our Super Grass Fresh Festival friends and family, we have come to the heartbreaking decision to postpone this year’s festival in Grand Junction, CO.

With an event of this magnitude, there are a lot of moving parts and this post-COVID world has many unforeseen production challenges, as well as an ongoing concern for the health and safety of the bands, their crews, staff, and the fans, which is our top priority. The most important thing to us is to honor our commitment to the community to deliver a world-class event and showcase all that the Western Slope has to offer... because we believe the local community deserves nothing but the best, we are waiting out the current challenges and will keep you updated on the new dates at supergrassfestival.com.

Full refunds will be given for those wanting it, or we will honor your tickets for the future date. If there are questions please email us at info@deedentertainment.com

Take care everyone, see you soon.

Watch SupergrassFestival.com for Updates

As soon as we hear more info from organizers we will gladly pass along the updates. Keep an eye on the site SupergrassFestival.com. So many of us are still excited for a chance to see another large music festival move into the western slope. No question we will get there, and we can't wait for Super Grass to be able to bring their world-class vision to Grand Junction.

