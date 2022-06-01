The Colorado State Patrol has been in existence for over 85 years. Here's a look back over the history and development of this critical branch of Colorado law enforcement.

Colorado State Patrol Is More Than the Troopers You See

Anytime you head out on Colorado's highways, there's a good chance you will see the Colorado State Patrol engaged in active or preventive law enforcement. Of course, what you see on the highway is just part of what makes up the Colorado State Patrol.

In addition to the 775 troopers, there are 35 administrative assistants, 111 Communication Center employees, 95 Port of Entry employees, 78 Professional Staff, plus 8 K-9s and two bomb detection dogs.

The Evolution of the Colorado State Patrol

What started out as the Colorado State Highway Courtesy Patrol in 1935, became the Colorado State Highway Patrol and eventually Colorado State Patrol. Over the years there have been changes in equipment, uniforms, firearms, and vehicles, but the one thing that has not changed is its mission to keep Colorado roadways as safe as possible.

Colorado State Patrol Line of Duty Deaths

Through the years, the Colorado State Patrol has suffered the loss of no less than 30 troopers who died in the line of duty. The very first officer to go down was Deputy Supervisor Arnold B. Gulzow who died in a motorcycle crash on June 26, 1941. A total of eight officers have died in car accidents, 7 died by gunfire, six have been struck by a vehicle, and four by vehicular assault.

Colorado State Patrol Battles Drunk Driving

As you scroll through the history of the Colorado State Patrol below, you'll see a common thread - an ongoing battle against drunk driving. It's been an issue for as long as there have been automobiles on the road.

