Apparently, the fast food industry isn't the only one having difficulty finding people to work. The Colorado Department of Corrections is desperate for workers.

Being a prison guard definitely doesn't sound like a walk in the park - which might explain why there are so many openings in Colorado's prison system. It can be dangerous, emotionally draining, and the hours can be long - especially when the system is sorely understaffed.

In some cases, prison guards are being asked to work 16-hour double shifts because of the shortage of workers. It's been reported that in some situations, prison staff members who weren't hired as correctional officers are having to work shifts as prison guards.

1,700 Job Openings In Colorado Department of Corrections

According to a report from 9NEWS, about 25% of the positions in the Colorado Department of Corrections are vacant. That translates into some 1,700 workers that are needed in various capacities including counselors, social workers, and prison guards.

The starting pay for a correctional officer is $4241.00 per month, according to the CDOC website. That comes out to about $50,000 annually - which isn't a bad wage at all- plus all of the standard fringe benefits. You have to be at least 18 years of age - and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Applications For Corrections Officers Accepted Statewide

Currently, the CDOC is accepting applications for facilities in Denver, Canon City, Sterling, Trinidad, Buena Vista, Crowley County, Pueblo, Limon, Rifle and Delta. One upside is the fact that the cost of living in some of those locations may be a lot less than where you presently live.

Being a prison guard isn't for everybody. I can't say that it's something I would want to do, personally, but, if I were desperate for a job I'd definitely consider it.

