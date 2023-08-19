We Coloradans love our pets. Coloradans prefer dogs, and 64.7% of Colorado residents own at least one pet.

Over the years, bringing your pet with you in public has become more socially acceptable. Nowadays, it is extremely common to meet a furry friend when you go out to lunch or grab a coffee.

I love that pet owners in Colorado can bring their pets to most places. My biggest question to anybody against pets being out in public: Why not?

WalletHub released its annual list of 2023's Most Pet-Friendly Cities, and a few Coloradan cities were in the top 100.

One Colorado City Is One of the Most Pet-Friendly in America

Colorado Springs is the most pet-friendly city in Colorado and the 5th most pet-friendly across the country.

Colorado Springs Residents Take Care of Their Pets

Pet health and wellness was one of the most significant factors in this ranking. Colorado Springs residents ranked 12th for how my time and effort they take to ensure their pet is healthy.

They Love the Outdoors

Colorado has countless ways we can take our pets outdoors and be active. Colorado Springs ranked 17th.

Top 5 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in Colorado

#3 - Denver, Colorado

Denver loves their pups (and kitties too). Denver was ranked the 19th most pet-friendly city.

#2 - Aurora, Colorado

According to the research on this ranking, Aurora has the 2nd best pet health insurance premiums nationwide.

#1 - Colorado Springs, Colorado

As mentioned above, Colorado Springs will have no problem if you bring your dog with you to lunch.

Source: WalletHub

