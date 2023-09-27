A lot of employees of a sporting goods chain by the name of Moosejaw are not happy with a decision made by Dick's Sporting Goods which will close nearly all of the company's brick-and-mortar locations by this coming February, including one in Colorado.

Dick's Sporting Goods to Close Colorado's Moosejaw Store

In case you're not familiar, Moosejaw is a sporting goods retailer with just 14 locations across the United States, including one location at 1750 29th Street Suite 1042 in Boulder, Colorado.

However, even if you're not familiar with Moosejaw, you're likely much more aware of the brand's new parent company, Dick's Sporting Goods.

Dick's Sporting Goods has numerous retail locations across the state of Colorado up and down the I-25 corridor with numerous stores in Denver, many of the Mile High City's suburbs, and Colorado Springs, to name a few, as well as a location in Grand Junction.

Now here's where the drama starts. Moosejaw, which was originally started in 1992 in Michigan, was purchased by Walmart in 2017 much to the chagrin of many of the brands whose products were being sold in the stores.

Then, in February of 2023, it was announced that Dick's Sporting Goods was planning on acquiring Moosejaw which operated a total of 14 stores in Michigan, Utah, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado.

However, just six months later, Dick's Sporting Goods announced that the sports giant planned to close 11 of the 14 stores acquired in February and terminated 35 employees in the process, leaving many more fearing for their jobs.

The 11 stores, including the one in Boulder, will likely be closing their doors for good by February 2024.

