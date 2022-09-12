If you own a snowmobile and plan to drive it on public lands and trails in Colorado, you must register your vehicle with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The snowmobile season is fast approaching in Colorado, which means it's time for back-country snow enthusiasts to start preparing for the winter season ahead. That includes making sure the vehicle is registered before hitting the trails.

Anyone who owns a snowmobile in Colorado is required to register that vehicle every year at an annual cost of $30.25. The registration is valid from October 1 through September 30 each year.

How to Register Your Snowmobile in Colorado

There are several ways to register a snowmobile in Colorado. You can register in person at various dealers across the state or at many Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices. You can also complete the snowmobile registration form and mail it to:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Registration Unit

13787 South Highway 85

Littleton, CO 80125

Whether you are registering your snowmobile in person or by mail, you'll need to provide proof of ownership. If you have previously added your vehicle registration to your CPWShop.com account, you can renew your registration online.

Get our free mobile app

What Are Snowmobile Registration Fees Used For

Simply put, snowmobile registration fees benefit the people who are using Colorado's public trails. The registration program funds things like:

trail grooming

trail maintenance and construction

trailheads

parking areas

trail signs

maps

Many Groups Benefit From Snowmobile Registrations

One benefit of registering a snowmobile is that it can help law enforcement recover and return stolen vehicles. Towns and countries that want to attract snowmobilers also benefit from registration fees as do snowmobile owners and operators who use Colorado's trails.

Once you have your snowmobile registered, all you have to do is wait for the snow and get ready to hit the road and experience Colorado's awesome trails.

12 Incredible Snowmobile Tours Through the Snowiest Parts of Colorado We're headed out into the great wide open this winter to check out some of the best spots for snowmobiling and snowmobiling tours in Colorado.

8 Fabulous Places For Snowshoeing Fun In Colorado Colorado is a winter paradise for outdoor enthusiasts that love the snow and there is no shortage of places to go. If you are a snowshoer, or you're thinking of giving it a try, here are 8 fabulous places in Colorado that offer some awesome snowshoeing trails.

