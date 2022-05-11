Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?

If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.

Brush Beetdiggers Break Tradition

I was shocked to learn this week that my high school alma mater, Brush High School, home of the Beetdiggers, and the Brush School District in northeast Colorado will be joining the ranks of schools moving to a four-day week. According to the Fort Morgan Times, the Brush School District will be transitioning to a four-day school week this fall.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Things have sure changed since I was at Brush High School in the early 80s. That building was replaced with a new school three years ago, and now, a four-day school week. I wonder what's next.

A National Trend

Across the nation, the traditional five-day school week is slowly going the way of prehistoric dinosaurs, and it seems certain the day is approaching when 4-day school weeks are the norm. More than 1600 school districts in the United States have adopted the four-day model.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Benefits of a Four-Day School Week?

In most cases, the switch to a four-day school week isn't connected to cost savings. In the case of Brush, Fridays will still offer transportation, food, and optional instruction. As for the benefits of a shorter school week, those are laid out by the Clear Creek School District.

To attract and retain teachers

Opportunities for different kinds of learning

Time for students to complete homework or seek extra help

Students get more time with family and outside activities

Teachers will have more time to collaborate, learn, and plan

Canva Canva loading...

Drawbacks of a Four-Day School Week

On the downside of a shorter school week are issues like child care, and recent research that indicates slower rates of student progress in schools that have adopted the four-day school week. Does less time in the classroom mean less learning?

Regardless of the pros and cons, it seems likely the trend will continue, and in the next few years, every school in America will be on a four-day school week. Only time will tell if it's a positive change.

Colorado Schools With American Indian Mascots About two dozen Colorado schools that have American Indian mascots or imagery are being affected by the legislation signed by Governor Jared Polis which bans the use of such mascots. Here is a list of Colorado schools that must make changes and those that don't have to.