I absolutely love these new Rockies uniforms that will debut this weekend as the Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves.

These sweet new unis will make their debut at Coors Field this Saturday, June 4, and will be worn on select "City Connect Sundays" at the ballpark.

Not only are the uniforms sweet, we're loving those hats as well.

Jim Kellogg, the Rockies vice president of community and retail operations chatted with mlb.com and had this to say about the uniforms:

We modeled after the Rockies license plate, because obviously wherever you're in the United States if you see that plate, you know where it is. That’s Colorado. It represents the mountains.

They look like big giant license plates playing baseball and I'm perfectly fine with that. For those that like the more "traditional" looks for uniforms, these and other teams' city collections may make your head want to explode. But at least on the Rockies' front, I think they're a big hit, and can't wait to see them in person.

Now, hopefully, these uniforms can bring the Rox a few more wins in the future.

