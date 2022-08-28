Check Out The 25 Richest Places In Colorado

It would be nice to live and play among the top one percent, wouldn't it?

Even if that isn't necessarily a dream of yours, I'm sure you can admit that, at the very least, it would be nice to be able to live comfortably without ever having to worry about money.

Get our free mobile app

Did You Know?

There are over 143,000 millionaire households in the state of Colorado, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Rich neighborhood Solterra in Denver with the Rocky Mountains on the background Getty Images loading...

Not to mention, our state is also home to 12 billionaires - nine of who just made Forbes' "Richest People In The World" list for 2022.

Finding The Richest Places In Colorado

To complete this year's rankings list of the richest places in Colorado, HomeSnacks chose to look beyond individual personal income; rather, the following set of criteria (made up of data from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey) was used to determine each place's position on this rankings list:

Poverty Level

Median Household Income

Unemployment Rate

After collecting data from 80 towns and cities in Colorado with a population of more than 5,000 people, each place was ranked from 1 to 80 for each of the criteria, with 1 being the richest.

The rankings were then all averaged out and given a “Rich Score” - where the place with the lowest overall Rich score earned a spot at the top of the rankings list; the lower the Rich Score, the higher on the list a town/city was ranked.

RELATED: Check Out The 10 Poorest Towns That Are In Colorado

The 10 Richest Places In Colorado In 2022

I don't know about you, but I'm a little surprised to see some of these places make the list, while other (seemingly) obvious places didn't even crack the top ten (i.e; Aspen, Vail).

Also, were you aware that a small Northern Colorado town currently holds the title of the richest place in all of the state?

According to homesnacks.com, these are the ten richest places in Colorado in 2022:

Curious to see if your city or town made it further along the list? Keep scrolling to check out the top 25 richest places in Colorado:

LOOK: These Are The 25 Richest Places In Colorado Did you know that a small Northern Colorado town currently holds the title of the richest place in all of the state?

But that's not all... keep scrolling to check out the top 25 richest places in Colorado in 2022:

Source: HomeSnacks

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.