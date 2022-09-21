Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis

We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres.

This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB, and was added to the listings at Realtor.com over the past week.

Where is 620 Canyon Creek Located?

We're headed down 340 towards 22 1/2 Road to find Canyon Creek Road. Located in the Redlands near the Colorado River, this house is located across the banks from the Colorado River Wildlife Management Area.

Enjoy a Water Feature at Your Front Entrance

Your guests will pull up to 620 Canyon Creek Drive and one of the first things they will notice is the water feature on your front lawn. A small bridge crosses over a stream on the way to the front door.

Enjoy Grand Valley Views from the Pool and Back Patio

Scroll on to see the incredible view from the back patio out by the pool. You'll find a literal backyard oasis with an inground pool, a hot tub, and even small guest quarters out near the pool.

