2 of the Rarest Wolves in America Are Now Calling Colorado Home

A new recently retired couple has moved to Colorado, and they're a pretty big deal.

According to a post from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC), two red wolves were recently relocated to the Centennial State to enjoy their retirement years.

Red Wolves Are the Rarest Wolves in America

The Red Wolf is the rarest wolf in America and has been listed as an endangered species since 1973. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service estimates that only 19-21 red wolves are living in the wild based on data from July 2022. It is illegal to shoot and kill a Red Wolf and red wolves that have been released into the wild are equipped with orange collars that have highly reflective orange material on them to help you identify them.

Currently, there are 243 red wolves living in captivity as part of a species survival plan to increase the red wolf population.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center Welcomes Red Wolf Duo

On September 21, 2022, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center welcomed two participants of the red wolf breeding program, Van Gogh and Shawnee.

Van Gogh is a 10-year-old male and Shawnee is a 10-year-old female from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas. Van Gogh and Shawnee were both participants of the SAFE program (Saving Animals From Extinction) through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Red wolves are native to the United States and have never been found anywhere else! Wild populations have declined more than 85% in the last decade, so it will be monumental for CWWC to be the first and only facility in Colorado to house them.

CWWC is excited to raise awareness about the red wolves dwindling numbers and those interested in seeing Van Gogh and Shawnee are encouraged to visit the center to see the rare breed in person.

