Seeing a concert at Red Rocks isn't just your normal run-of-the-mill concert. It's an experience. Whether it's your first show or your 51st show at Red Rocks, every single one is memorable.

It all starts off with parking at Red Rocks. Some choose to tailgate before the show, while others opt to park and walk up to the venue to get in line. Whichever you choose to do, you are going to be in for a cardio workout as the incline is no joke. You should always tell your friends coming in from out of state and at a lower elevation to take it easy. Huffing and puffing like you are fighting for air due to the high elevation always can put a damper on a fun night.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to put on a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre? It has to be pretty intense to get everything set up all in a single day. Even more so when you factor in some acts that have an intricate light setup or stage props. You don't have to wonder what it takes anymore as Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre is giving us a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to put on a concert at the iconic Colorado venue.

From the semi-trucks coming to the venue, setting up the lights, and even the breakdown, Red Rocks Amphitheatre shows you what it takes to see your favorite artist at Red Rocks.

Overall, it takes 90 to 95 people to make a Red Rocks concert happen.

