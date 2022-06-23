The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing.

Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list, there are a few dozen that may go unseen for a couple of years. Verifying a bird's appearance is harder than you may think. I'm amazed at the network of people online that are dedicated to sighting and documenting these amazing creatures.

Just How Many Birds Call Colorado Home?

How many stars are in the sky at night? Can we really ever be sure how many different kinds of birds we have in Colorado? For example, the Colorado Bird Records Committee (CBRC) of Colorado Field Ornithologists says Colorado has more than 500 species of birds. Local bird catchers will tell you there are more than 300 'regularly appearing' species found here.

What is Colorado's State Bird?

Colorado's state bird is the Lark Bunting. While it is not considered a rare bird, the Lark Bunting is decreasing in numbers throughout North America. This bird has two different in-flight songs which is a pretty rare thing.

Scroll Through Some of Colorado's Rare Birds

Below we'll walk through a list of 123 of Colorado's rare birds. Actually getting a photo of any one of these critters is a feat any bird enthusiast would be proud of. Do you have a favorite place to go to watch for birds? Let us know with the chat feature on our station app.