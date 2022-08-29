If you can't wait to head south to ski Colorado's the San Juan Mountains this winter we have a big announcement from Purgatory Ski Resort that you'll want to know more about.

Improvements and upgrades are being worked on now at Purgatory that will include better snow-making equipment, infrastructure, and a better guest experience through the coming ski seasons.

Get our free mobile app

Where is Purgatory Ski Resort?

Purgatory Ski Resort can be found along Colorado's Million Dollar Highway near the city of Durango, Colorado. The resort is located at 1 Skier Place just 25 miles outside of Durango, Colorado.

Is there Good Skiing at Purgatory Resort?

Purgatory Ski Resort was ranked as Condé Nast's #10 Best Ski Resort in the U.S. and Canada. Tons of beginner and intermediate inbounds can be found here, and you can ski all day on their many big long cruisers.

What Improvements are Coming to Purgatory Ski Resort?

Scroll on to learn more about the improvements coming to the ski resort in the photos below. Snow-making machine upgrades are coming, as are new winch cats for better grooming. A redesign of the cafe and bistro is also underway. The work will continue through the upcoming winter with the entire $1.5 million dollar project expected to be completed by 2024.

10 Improvements for Ski Season at Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado Purgatory Ski Resort is in the middle of a $1.5 million dollar improvement plan that will bring some big upgrades to the Durango, Colorado ski resort in time for the 2022-2023 ski season. Scroll on to learn about 10 reasons why you'll want to ski the San Juans this winter.

KEEP GOING: Colorado Boasts Some of the Longest Ski Runs in North America These Colorado ski runs are some of the longest anywhere in North America.