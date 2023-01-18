What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?

Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state.

On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large event this coming weekend hosted by the Psychedelic Club of Denver. Keep scrolling to learn more about what one can expect at this weekend's psychedelic event.

Psychedelic Club of Denver to Host 'Castle Bash'

As mentioned above, the Psychedelic Club of Denver will be hosting a big event this weekend called the Castle Bash. The reason behind the name is that it will be held at Denver's Sports Castle, a former sporting goods megastore downtown.

At the event, attendees can expect a plethora of local vendors, a silent auction, discussion sessions, tarot card readings, and even live music.

The event will contain a combination of education and fun, with the educational aspects consisting of workshops, mushroom-growing lessons, yoga, and resources for at-home mycology projects.

While the official statement from the club says that, "The Psychedelic Club does not condemn nor condone the sale or sourcing of any illicit substances" at the event, there will be plenty of fun activities that do not involve mind-altering substances. These include blackjack, an arcade bus, and performances from as many as five musical acts.

The event begins Saturday, January 21st at 8 p.m. and concludes the following morning at 1 a.m. You can find the Sports Castle at 1000 N. Broadway in downtown Denver, and any and all information you might need can be found on this website.

In the meantime, take a virtual tour of Colorado's Sports Castle in which the event will take place:

