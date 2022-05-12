Colorado Principal Accused of Tolerating Racism + Retaliation

A series of dramatic events involving a Colorado principal that is accused of tolerating racism in his school has resulted in the district's superintendent being fired in an alleged act of retaliation for attempting to fire the principal.

The Events Leading to the Colorado Principal's Attempted Firing

The drama took place in Weld County, Colorado which is the county containing Greeley located in northeastern Colorado. The principal, identified as Brian Littlefield, ran Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, Colorado.

The events that led to Littlefield's attempted firing began in 2021 following several complaints from parents of racism from students and faculty that the principal allegedly ignored.

One of these events involved a racist slur uttered by a basketball coach to his team used to describe their poor dribbling skills. While Littlefield allegedly brushed off this complaint, the coach was in fact fired by Roosevelt's athletic director.

Another incident occurred at a pep rally at which one of the students called himself by a fake name that resembled a racial slur.

In addition, Littlefield is said to have ordered that a flag reading "Black Lives Matter" be removed from the school while insisting that a "Blue Lives Matter" flag stay up, prompting concerns of racial inequality from parents and faculty.

The Colorado Principal and School Board Rally Together

Following these complaints against Littlefield, the school district's superintendent, Leslie Arnold, attempted to fire the principal for his racially insensitive behavior. However, the school board came to Littlefield's defense and it was not Littlefield, but Arnold who was fired.

Following her termination, Arnold claimed retaliation and filed a federal lawsuit on May 2nd.

