Charred Spuds: Truck Hauling Potatoes Catches Fire in Colorado

A truckload of potatoes got cooked well before hitting the shelves of grocery stores last night in Colorado when a semi-truck caught fire.

The incident occurred on Interstate 25 in Southern Colorado near the Colorado City exit. The Rye Fire Protection District responded to the semi-truck fire at approximately 11:34 p.m. Monday night.

Photos posted on the Rye Fire Protection District's Facebook page show the damage sustained to the semi-truck as well as the loss of the potatoes from the fire. Currently, there is no information as to how the fire was started in the truck hauling the potatoes. Additionally, the Rye Fire Protection District made no mention of injuries due to the fire.

Clean-up from the fire and the potato spill is expected to take a few days to complete. See the photos from the Rye Fire Protection District's successful efforts to put out the blaze below.

Source: Rye Fire Protection District Facebook

